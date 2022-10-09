GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working on hot spots following the major fire at a downtown restaurant. The parkway will remain closed from traffic light #6 to Reagan Drive.

According to Public Information Officer Seth Butler, the Gatlinburg Fire Department and the Pigeon Forge Fire Department were dispatched to downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Butler added Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pittman Fire Department are assisting in efforts to fight the fire this afternoon.

As of 12:46 p.m., agencies were fighting the fire, located in the 700 block of Parkway. Pictures indicate the fire broke out next to Cafe420 and the walkway of Towne Center Plaza.

The private business owner of the damaged structure has a contractor to demolish the damaged portion of the building, according to Butler. The section of Parkway will remain closed until the demolition is complete.

The downtown sidewalks are open, except for a portion of the northbound sidewalk behind Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen. The southbound sidewalk is closed between Johnny Rockets and Gatlinburg Inn.

If anyone is traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, drivers need to utilize the Gatlinburg Bypass. However, Butler said traveling to the immediate area is not recommended.

“The City of Gatlinburg urges motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of this closure until further notice,” Seth said.

For anyone needing access to downtown Gatlinburg can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road.

WATE 6 is on the scene trying to find out more about the incident.

This is a developing situation; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.