CU Woodshop fall woodworking festival displays high-tech machine

Champaign, Ill (WCIA) — The CU Woodshop supply celebrates their tricky trade every year with a fall festival.

This is their 10th year showing appreciation for both their craft and customers with unique woodwork demonstrations and items for sale.

Their main attraction this year, however, is the world’s first CNC router.

It’s a high-tech tool that allows for extreme precision, accuracy, and the ability to service customers right in their homes.

CU Woodshop Supply Manager Kerry Jannusch says the machines portability makes it possible to bring the woodshop anywhere.

“[It’s kind of a niche tool. It’s definitely not for everybody,” says Jannusch. “This is not something you’re going to see in the average homeowners, like, DIY shop.”

The tool was created just over a month ago, and there’s only about 12 currently in use in the entire country.