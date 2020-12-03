Custodian arrested after hidden camera found in North Carolina elementary school restroom

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a video camera was found hidden in an elementary school restroom, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a staff member at Wittenburg Elementary School found the camera hidden under a sink inside of a staff restroom.

Michael Justin Childers, a custodian with the school, was arrested and charged with felony peeping. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Deputies searched the other restrooms and did not find any cameras in student restrooms.