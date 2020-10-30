Dabo Swinney confirms QB Trevor Lawrence to miss BC game due to COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Georgia Tech will play at home against the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in 40 years when No. 1 Clemson, let by the high-profile tandem of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, puts its perfect record on the line on Saturday, Oct. 17. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Thursday night that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement.

“He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.”

Here is the ACC’s protocol for a positive COVID-19 test:

Pursuant to CDC guidance, a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and t least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath). A student-athlete’s medical treatment will be determined by institutional medical staff, and be considered unavailable for training, team/group activities or game play until the student-athlete has both completed necessary isolation and had a medical clearance by team physicians. Consistent with NCAA Constitution 3.2.4.19, the institution’s medical staff must have unchallengeable autonomous authority to determine medical management and return-to-play decisions related to student athletes.

Lawrence, considered among the leading Heisman Trophy contenders and the likely top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, has passed for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

The Tigers have used three other quarterbacks this season. Highly regarded true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who’s played in five games and is 12-19 for 102 yards with no touchdowns passing, would be considered a likely choice to start Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh has played in four games and is 5-17-1 passing for 17 yards with no touchdowns.