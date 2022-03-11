SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney is branching out into the restaurant business.

Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux announced Friday afternoon that Dabo Swinney is now a franchisee in Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux.

He will be a part of a group bringing several restaurants to the Carolinas.

Former Tiger star Travis Etienne, who is now a Jacksonville Jaguar, will be a part of another group of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux owners.

The restaurant already has locations in Fayetteville, NC, Wilmington, NC, and Myrtle Beach, SC. However, the location for both Swinney and Etienne have not been announced.

Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux is a Louisiana-inspired restaurant located in the Southeast.