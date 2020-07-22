Darlington City Council says it doesn’t have authority to remove someone from office after alleged racially-charged incident with councilwoman

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss a recent racially-charged incident allegedly involving an officer with the Darlington Police Department and City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus.

After meeting in executive session for more than two hours, council announced it did not have the authority to remove someone from office. Council announced plans to send the incident to the city attorney.

A police report obtained by News13 suggests an officer was handling parking enforcement duties in June. According to the report, Baccus said to the officer, “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood…You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

News13 reached out to Councilwoman Baccus earlier this month about the comments but didn’t hear back.

Baccus was present at Tuesday night’s meeting but did not speak and did not want to go on camera, according to a News13 photographer.

Tune in to News13 at 11 to hear from Mayor Curtis Boyd about the incident.