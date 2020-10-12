Dashcam video shows traffic stop that ends with 1 man dead, 2 officers dragged in Illinois

HARVEY, Ill. (WGN) — Dashcam video released Sunday shows a routine traffic stop by Illinois police that ended in a deadly shooting.

State troopers ordered an SUV to pull over around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying it didn’t have any headlights on.

The trooper shown on the video, which was released by the Illinois State Police, is initially questioning the 21-year-old driver, then he asks his partner to get a passenger, 30-year-old Darren Green, out of the vehicle.

Police say one of the troopers then spotted a gun in Green’s waistband. A struggle ensues between Green and the troopers as a 29-year-old woman gets her 8-year-old daughter out of the back of the SUV.

At one point the child seemingly says, “I’m scared mommy.”

Then, the gas pedal is floored and the car jerks forward into a bus shelter, dragging both officers with it.

During the melee, Green’s own gun went off, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

State police say neither trooper was shot — nor did either fire their service weapons — and the other passengers were not injured.

Police said Green did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card or a conceal-carry license.

State police said the family of the man killed in the shooting was given the chance to view the video before it was released publicly, and the video was redacted partly to protect “personal privacy protections.”

An investigation is ongoing.