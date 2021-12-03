‘Dateline’ examines murder of Maurizio Gucci

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” insiders close to the Gucci family are speaking out for the first time on network TV about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former CEO and third-generation scion of the fashion empire.

“Dateline” goes inside the investigation that exposed how the family’s business was undone by jealousy, backstabbing, and, ultimately, an act of murder, for which Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted.

Here is a preview of Natalie Morales’ report:

Via Monte Napoleone, in the heart of Milan, Italy, is one of the most prestigious shopping streets in the world.

To step through the heavy glass doors means crossing the border from the ordinary and mundane into luxury, privilege and glamour.

DAN WAKEFORD: It really is the world that so many people aspire to live in.

But once upon a time, just a few blocks from this fairy-tale world of gold-fringed dresses and thousand-dollar handbags, haute-couture gave rise to hatred. Beauty became betrayal.

SARA FORDEN: This story makes a Greek tragedy look like a children’s story.

It happened one morning in March 1995, when a man, rich beyond measure, a man in love, strolled to his office and greeted his doorman with a smile.

Then it happened. His worst fears were realized as he was assassinated in a hail of bullets.

The victim was 46-year old Maurizio Gucci, the former CEO of the sprawling Gucci empire, a celebrity and third-generation scion of one of fashion’s most notable families.

SARA FORDEN: When the news came out that Maurizio Gucci had been shot in broad daylight in downtown Milan, it was absolutely shocking.

Dateline’s special “Murder in the House of Gucci” goes inside the investigation that exposed how the family’s business was undone.

