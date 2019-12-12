December’s Cold Moon: Tonight, 12/12 @ 12:12 AM EST

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The last full moon of the decade will rise in the night sky just after midnight.

This full moon is particularly special, not only because it is the last of 2019, but also because of the unique time that it will occur: 12:12 AM EST on 12/12.

While the moon appears full for several nights in a row to the human eye, it is actually only 100% illuminated for a split second in time- 12:12 AM EST.

Only those in the eastern time zone will get to experience the moon at the ‘special’ time.

If you live in the central time zone, the full moon occurs at 11:12 PM CST on 12/11.

If you are on the West Coast of the US, the full moon occurs at 9:12 PST on 12/11.

The full moon prior to the winter solstice (which occurs on December 21st) is most commonly given the name the cold moon.

According to NASA.gov, the tribes of the northern and eastern United States gave it this name due to the long, cold nights.

The first full moon of the new decade will occur on January 10th and is referred to as the Wolf Moon.

There are 13 full moons in 2020, meaning one month has two full moons.

The second full moon of the month, also known as the Blue Moon, will occur on October 31, 2020: Halloween night.

