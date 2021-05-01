Del Taco targets grieving Mexican Pizza fans with Crunchtada deal

(NEXSTAR) – Still feel that Mexican Pizza-shaped void in your life? Del Taco is hoping to win over slighted Taco Bell fans who still haven’t forgiven the chain for removing the popular menu item.

“More than a year ago, a certain Mexican Pizza disappeared from a major Mexican fast food chain, and fans took to social media and other online platforms en masse to air their grievances,” Del Taco said in a news release. “Their requests went unanswered leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers hangry, sad and GHOSTED.”

Del Taco is even offering a “culinary support” hotline for grieving Mexican Pizza fans (877-3-Ghosted), which they can call through May 13 to receive a buy-one-get-one promo code redeemable for Cruntadas. The BOGO code is good through May 20.

The offer is available to app users only and is limited to one code per customer.

The Crunchtada is a “6 1/2-inch freshly fried tortilla” with beans, cheese, salsa, lettuce and other toppings. Two new Crunchtadas – Queso Beef and Chicken Guacamole – are available for an extra $1 and $2, respectively.

See the Del Taco website for locations and rules.