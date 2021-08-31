Delta Airlines matching up to 10 million miles donated to assist Afghan evacuee resettlement

A Delta A350 767 commercial aircraft prepares for take offduring Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. Delta Airlines is transporting evacuees from Ramstein to more permanent resettlement locations as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their final locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

(WCBD) – Delta Airlines on Tuesday announced a partnership with Miles4Migrants to support Afghan evacuee resettlement by matching up to 10 million miles donated by customers.

Customers can donate miles at this link, which “will be used to help fund Delta flights for refugees in need of airfare to relocate and reunite families around the world.”

Delta will match the miles through September 30.

Since the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet on August 22, Delta has been assisting with transporting Afghan refugees from intermediate staging areas in the Middle East.

As of Tuesday morning, Delta reported 18 flights completed carrying a total of 4,551 passengers. 17 additional flights are expected.