Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Delta employee shot, killed at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson Airport parking lot

Nation & World News

by: WSAV

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, G.A. (WSAV) – Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital.

College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the employee lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement. The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed’s family and friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES