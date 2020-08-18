“Democracy is a team sport,” says Gov. Whitmer at DNC convention

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke tonight at the Democratic National Convention.



Earlier today, the Democratic National Convention Committee released portions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s prepared remarks for tonight’s address at the Democratic National Convention.

Additionally, highlighted topics from Whitmer’s speech were tweeted live during the event:

I’m Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or, as Donald Trump calls me, “that woman from Michigan.”#DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

President Obama and Vice President Biden saved auto workers’ livelihoods. Then, those workers did their part to save American lives.



That is the story of this great country. #DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

Action begets action.

Progress begets progress.

When we work together, we can accomplish anything.



After all, democracy is a team sport.#DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

From the jump, we took this pandemic seriously in Michigan. We listened to medical experts. We planned. With a lot of help from the auto workers, and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan. We saved thousands of lives. #DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. Science, not politics or ego, will drive their decisions. They know that the health of our people goes hand-in-hand with the strength of our economy.#DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

Let us act.



Let us heal as one nation.



Let us find strength to do the work.#DemConvention — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 18, 2020

The event took place in Milwaukee but most speakers will address the convention from remote sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.”

The four-night virtual event is expected to conclude Thursday with the formal nomination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



The party will also be voting on their party’s platform, which a committee drafted and approved in late July. The 91-page document touches on several issues including the environment, policing, and health care.