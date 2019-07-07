Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologizes for past relationships with senator segregationists

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made appearances in Sumter and Orangeburg on July 6.

While speaking in Sumter, Biden apologized for touting his relationships with segregationist senators that he worked with in the 1970s.

The long time Senator said that they, “stood for everything I ran against.”

“Folks, now was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. And I regret it. I’m sorry for any of the pain and misconception I may have caused anybody,” said former vice president Biden.

He also added that he’s changed since being a senator in the 1970s.

His defense comes after fellow presidential candidate Kamala Harris confronted him at the first Democratic Presidential Debate about his past political views.

The Republican National Committee issued a statement in response to the former vice president’s itinerary in our state.

The statement reads as such: “As Biden returns to the South Carolina this weekend, the should remember that voters don’t want another do-nothing politician. They want a leader like President Trump, who will always put South Carolinians first.”

Biden will be in Charleston July 7 for a town hall with State Senator Marlon Kimpson at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall at 3:00 PM.