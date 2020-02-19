Democratic presidential candidates to square off in NBC debate in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WCBD) – NBC is set to host the 9th Democratic Presidential debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas and will include a newcomer.

Pete Buttigieg, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will square off on the debate stage at 9:00 p.m.

This marks the first time Bloomberg has qualified for a Democratic debate since announcing his campaign.

The billionaire media mogul received 19 percent of support from an NPR/PBS NewsHour poll, which allows him to join the stage. Candidates needed four national polls showing 10 percent or higher support or 12 percent or more in two single-state polls of Nevada and South Carolina in order to make that debate.

Candidates can also qualify by winning at least one delegate from the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg qualified before Tuesday night’s deadline.

According to NBC News, the two-hour debate is being held at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas and will have five moderators, including NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt; NBC News political director Chuck Todd; NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson; Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc; and Jon Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent.

Candidates will have 1 minute 15 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups at the moderators’ discretion.

The state of Nevada will hold a caucus on Saturday, February 22nd.

After that, candidates will head to South Carolina where they will debate live at the Gilliard Center on February 25th. Voters in South Carolina will then head to the polls to make their pick for president on February 29th.

You can watch Wednesday’s debate on News 2 and counton2.com.