Democrats slam SB 202 at Atlanta Senate hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – National lawmakers rallied in Atlanta where Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Raphael Warnock talked about Georgia’s new voting law, SB 202.

The senate hearing lasted 2 hours at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the first field hearing in two decades.

The “Protecting the Freedom to Vote” hearing comes after the passing of Georgia’s controversial voting law which Democrats say is a form of voter suppression.

Senator Amy Klobuchar said, “We are here for Congress to enact basic standards so all Americans can cast their ballots.”

Republicans say the photo ID requirement for absentee voters keeps elections safer but, Democrats say the new law makes it harder for minority voters by limiting drop boxes.

“The new Georgia law not only limits ballot drop boxes and puts limit on hours of early voting, it also strips power from local election officials and puts it in the hands of the state legislature.This new law reduces the time for runoff elections from 9 weeks to 28 days and makes it a crime for volunteers to give food and water to people in line,” said Senator Klobuchar.

But, Governor Brian Kemp and other GOP leaders say the Democratic party is picking and choosing pieces of the bill and misrepresenting the intent of issues like food and water. Senate bill 202 states only political organizations are prohibited from that action.

Senator Klobuchar said, “In an election, the Trump Department of Homeland Security said was the safest in history. This year alone hundreds and hundreds of bills have been introduced. That is why we are here.”

“The fight for voting rights is the fight for human rights. Some people don’t want some people to vote. Congress must take action on voting rights. We have no time to spare. There is nothing more important to do in Congress,” said Senator Raphael Warnock.

Republicans say Democrats are spreading false propaganda and have not read the bill fully and are using “Buzz words” like voter suppression for political gain.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slammed Democrats saying they’ve spread lies about Georgia’s election integrity law and explained how SB 202 makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

“Today, Washington Democrats continued their false attacks on Georgia’s Election Integrity Act with more lies about what our bill does. After months of Pinocchios and fact checks, it is obvious they still have not actually read SB 202,” said Governor Kemp.