Dept of State: US citizens abroad should return to US or prepare to remain abroad indefinitely

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The US Department of State has issued a Global Health Advisory Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

The advisory discourages US citizens from “all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

US citizens already abroad were told to consider arranging for immediate return using whatever commercial means are still available, “unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

Travelers who choose not to return to the US, or to travel abroad during the advisory, are directed to “have a travel plan that does not rely on the US Government for assistance.”

Additionally, many US embassies abroad are operating with limited staff, as the Department of State authorized the departure of “US personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who have determined they are at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification.”

For more information, click here.