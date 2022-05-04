SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after deputies found his 4-year-old daughter in the front passenger seat following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at 2:49 p.m. on W. Henry Street and Forest Street due to a tag on a Honda Accord coming back for a Chevrolet Malibu.

The deputy said the vehicle appeared to be driven and only occupied by a man.

During the attempt to pull the driver over, the deputy saw the driver waving his hands as if he wanted the deputy to follow him while driving the speed limit or less.

The incident report said once they were at S. Church Street a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit went down S. Church Street, almost to the intersection of E. Blackstock Road.

Once at Highway 221 and E. Blackstock Road the suspect pulled over at the location where stop sticks were going to be deployed, according to the incident report.

The deputy called for the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Jarvis Tariq Jeffrey, 23, of Woodruff.

While checking the vehicle, the deputies found Jeffrey’s 4-year-old daughter seated in the passenger seat, not in a child’s car seat, and terrified, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was turned over to Jeffrey’s mother at the scene.

At the end of the incident, the VIN of the car was checked. The check showed the vehicle was stolen out of Florence.

Jeffrey was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, first-degree driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle and child endangerment.

Jeffrey is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.