Deputies in North Carolina investigate threat of ‘active shooter’ situation at medical facility

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of “an active shooter” situation at a medical facility.

The Robesonian reports that Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday morning the RCSO is investigating a threat of “an active shooter situation” at Southeastern Health Park, located on Dawn Drive.

Wilkins said deputies were at the health park around 10:30 a.m. Monday looking for the person accused of making the threat, according to The Robesonian. Wilkins also said the RCSO knows the name of the person who allegedly made the threat and the threat was reportedly made remotely.

Deputies initially thought the person was on the campus, The Robesonian also reports.

“The suspect actually made the comment that he was on the way over to shoot up the Health Park building (while he was) at another office nearby and that office called the Health Park to alert them which led to the 911 call,” Wilkins said.

Southeastern Health Park and surrounding area are under lockdown, according to The Robesonian. No shots have been fired.

News13 has reached out the RCSO for more information. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS: