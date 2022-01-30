Deputies search for suspect who allegedly shot at deputy; considered armed, dangerous

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a deputy and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a black Ford Ranger driving on the wrong side of Whetstone Road in Mountain Rest late Saturday night. The deputy did a traffic stop and the vehicle came to a stop on Lex Road.

The driver of the truck then drove back on the roadway and the deputy advised dispatch the suspect vehicle was attempting to flee and not stopping, officials said. The driver, identified as a male, exited the vehicle near Oak Haven Drive and fled into the woods. The vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

OCSO said as the deputy went after the suspect into the woods, the suspect fired shots towards the deputy. The deputy, due to a home in the area, did not fire his weapon. The deputy was uninjured.

Deputies said they detained a female inside of the truck who had an outstanding arrest warrant. The female, identified as 28-year-old Adriane Christine Coble, was placed into custody and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Adriane Christine Coble (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

The outstanding warrant charged Coble with unlawful neglect of a child. Coble was also charged with transporting alcohol with a broken seal, according to deputies. Coble was released from the detention center earlier Sunday on a combined $10,257.50 personal recognizance bond.

Other deputies, along with troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and a K9 officer with the West Union Police Department responded to the scene, officials said. A drone was deployed by the sheriff’s office to assist with the search for the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

The sheriff’s office said, based upon the evidence gathered as a result of the investigation, deputies have been able to identify the driver of the truck as 33-year-old Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux of Mountain Rest. Deputies have obtained arrest warrants against Fiskeaux today charging him with one count each of the following:

attempted murder

driving under suspension

failure to stop for a blue light

operating an unregistered vehicle

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime

reckless driving

displaying a license plate registered to another vehicle

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Fiskeaux, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies said citizens should not approach Fiskeaux and should consider him armed and dangerous.