SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said a shooting inside an Arden-Arcade church left several people dead, including children.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassmann, someone at a church on Wyda Way heard gunshots and called the sheriff’s office around 5 p.m.

Grassmann, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded and learned a man killed three of his children who were under the age of 15 and another person.

The shooter then reportedly killed himself, officials said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the shooting on Twitter.

“Heartbroken by another senseless act of gun violence and the killing of children,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also wrote on Twitter that his office is working closely with law enforcement.

Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement. Gov. Newsom

