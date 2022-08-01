(WSPA) – Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The ruling, made by Judge Sue L. Robinson, was revealed Monday and comes after the disciplinary officer, jointly appointed by the NFL and the league’s player’s association, heard the case in early July.

Watson was sued in civil court for a variety of sexual assault allegations made by 22 women. He has since settled 21 of those civil suits.

With the suspension, Watson would be able to return to action on October 23 for the Browns’ road game at Baltimore.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported there were no additional fines levied against Watson and the NFL has three days to file an appeal.