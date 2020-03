DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A Detroit native and Grammy winner treated the Henry Ford Hospital emergency room staff to lunch Monday as a thank you for their work during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Lizzo said her team worked to keep the food delivery safe, and that they’d be staying inside and praying for the staff.



Monday was National Doctors’ Day and Detroit has become one of the nation’s “hot spots” for new coronavirus cases, according to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.