UPDATE: No hazards detected at Savannah Mall after multiple seizures reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews responded to Savannah Mall early Friday afternoon following reports of three people having seizures.

Paramedics arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m.

According to Chuck Kearns with Chatham Emergency Services, the cause of the seizures is not known. Early on in the investigation, he suggested possible inhalation of poisonous fumes.

via Savannah Fire Department

The Savannah Fire Department was called in to monitor the air quality as a precaution. Officials said occupants of a facility in the mall were sheltering in a safe place until the investigation was complete.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the department said no hazards had been detected.

News 3 is told a total of four people were taken to the hospital from the scene. The area is now back open to the public.