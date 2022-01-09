Developing: Man climbs atop southwest Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has climbed atop an electrical tower in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Fox 46 is live on the scene.

emergency personnel responded to calls regarding an individual that was stuck atop an electrical transmission tower Sunday afternoon near West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street.

It is unclear at this time why or exactly how he climbed up the tower. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

