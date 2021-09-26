Mooresville Police and emergency crews respond to Walmart shooting

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency officials were on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville on Sunday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday to the branch location.

A 27-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the parking lot near the entrance to the garden center, the police report indicated. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to be treated and is expected to recover.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and that the man was being targeted. The suspect, also a man, fled the scene and is still being sought. He is believed to have left the Mooresville area.

This remains an active investigation and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.