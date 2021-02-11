DHEC board pushes back decision on vaccine allocation, exploring regional distribution

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Board of Directors did not make a decision on how the state should split up it’s COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Thursday morning, the board got an update from agency officials on how a ‘per-capita based model would impact distribution.

Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson told the board this plan would direct a larger portion of vaccines to counties with less population.

Davidson said, “It will target those areas more so than we’ve been able to do thus far in those rural, minority communities.”

According to Davidson, there are some logistical changes that would have to be made. He said the per-capita model would require more state or federal vaccine site support. “It will require more of tailored events but frankly if we’re going to get out to more people who need that’s what health equity is all about.”

Before the board made a decision on whether or not they would adopt this model, they went into executive session. When they came back, board members asked Davidson if a model that distributes vaccines regionally would work.

Davidson told them, “It would provide us more flexibility to meet the needs of local communities particularly because there are regional providers we have. Some of them with a little more horsepower to get the vaccine out to communities.”

The Board of Directors decided to wait on making a decision on the allocation plan. They said they would like to get more information on how a regional per-capita model would impact allocation during their next meeting.

According to DHEC’s website, their next meeting is scheduled for March 11th.

The regional distribution model is similar to what South Carolina lawmakers are proposing in a vaccine relief bill. That bill has passed the Senate Wednesday and was sent back to the House because Senators amended the legislation.

The bill would require certain factors to be considered when allocating vaccine like, poverty level, infection rates, age and high risk population.

The bill could be signed into law before the board meets again.



Right now, South Carolina is receiving about 76,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a week. Davidson told the board they estimate being finished with Phase 1A in eight weeks if supply continues at this rate.