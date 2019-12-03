DHS may require US citizens be photographed at airports

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are considering requiring that all travelers — including American citizens — be photographed as they enter or leave the country as part of an identification system using facial-recognition technology.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a recent filing that it expects to publish a proposed rule next July.

Critics are already raising objections.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said Tuesday he will introduce legislation to block the plan and prohibit American citizens from being forced to provide facial-recognition information. He says a recent data breach at Customs and Border Protection shows that Homeland Security can’t be trusted with the information.

Facial recognition is being tested by several airlines at a handful of U.S. airports. American citizens are allowed to opt out of being photographed.