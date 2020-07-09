Disney World preparing to reopen

LAKE BUENA VISTA F.L., (WCBD) – Walt Disney World is set to begin a phased reopening on July 11, despite Florida emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot.
Disney says that they will be taking serious precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Disney attractions. This includes staggered park openings and a “significant reduction in capacity.”
Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.
To ensure an appropriate guest density, guests “must use the new Disney Park Pass system to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.” For groups, guests can link their tickets while searching for reservations, to ensure there is enough room for the entire group.
Capacity will be limited on transportation to, from, and within the parks. Disney says “a combination of physical distancing and physical barriers” will be used to separate parties. Face coverings are required on transportation.
Before entering the park, each guest will undergo a temperature screening, with a goal of a temperature below 100.4 degrees. Anyone who exceeds the threshold will be sent to a different location for assistance and an additional screening.
Once inside the parks, the following safety measures will be in place:
- Face coverings must be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking, by all guests. (Those under two years old are exempt).
- Capacity limits will be in place for indoor attractions within the parks.
- Decals will be placed on the ground to ensure proper social distancing, especially in lines.
- Physical barriers will be in place “in select locations where maintaining a proper physical distance from others may be difficult.”
- Hand sanitizer and washing stations will be placed throughout the park.
- High-traffic areas will be cleaned frequently.
- Cashless transactions are encouraged.
- Mobile-ordering, Mobile Dine Check-in, and contactless menus will be available at many eateries.
- “Incredi-crew” members, wearing bright clothing, will patrol the park to explain procedures and answer questions.
Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer, said “our deliberate and phased approach at Walt Disney World Resort emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures…We’re taking a multi-pronged approach to our reopening, after considering the guidance of various governmental authorities and health agencies, and recommendations from our team of health and safety experts. We’re also actively working with industry groups and research universities to discuss best practices.”