(NEXSTAR) – Insert joke about an actor with a big ego here. But no, really, you read the headline right: Are male actors’ heads actually getting bigger with time?

If this sounds like gibberish to you, well, welcome to social media’s latest fixation.

The phenomenon has been noted across both TikTok and Reddit, with many pointing to the differing head sizes of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, John Travolta and Bradley Cooper. And while it would be hard to get confirmation on whether these stars have bigger craniums than they used to, the possibility of growing a larger head with age has real science behind it.

Yes, that’s right. Many men experience head expansion as they age.

Research by Duke University Adjunct Assistant Professor/ Ophthalmologist Michael Richard, of Duke’s Department of Ophthalmology, examined the CT scans of 100 people to determine whether human skulls continue growing. Richard’s research found that certain parts of participants’ heads grew, or at least changed shape, with age.

The research, described in Duke University’s Duke Magazine, found that facial bones, like those of the forehead, tended to grow forward as people aged. Meanwhile, other bones, like cheekbones, tended to move back — which may potentially make the forward growth appear even more apparent.

What’s more, receding hairlines — which many men get as they age — can work to highlight forehead expansion.

Los Angeles, CA – 2002: Bradley Cooper promotional photo for ‘Alias’. (Photo by Bob D’Amico /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Bradley Cooper attends the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (Photo by DMIPhoto/FilmMagic) AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 18: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

LOS ANGELES – MAY 16: TOP GUN, the top-grossing film of 1986 from Paramount Pictures, will be broadcast as a CBS SATURDAY NIGHT MOVIE, Saturday, May 14 on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured is Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell Initial theatrical release May 16, 1986. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

53RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Golden Globe presenter and winner for best Actor In A Leading Role – Musical Or Comedy “Get Shorty” John Travolta on stage during the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 21, 1996 (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: John Travolta attends the G’Day USA 2020 held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Adding to this is natural “structural rearrangements” that happen with age, as explained by Harvard Medical School’s Harvard Health Publishing outlet. This includes fat in the face becoming less evenly distributed, creating pockets that “plump the forehead, temples, cheeks and areas around the eyes and mouth.”

Harvard also says that ears elongate with age as cartilage inside grows, while noses can droop (and look longer) because the cartilage inside them weakens with the years.

An additional factor in this equation may also be that actors’ heads are big to begin with. In a 1991 piece called “Out of All Proportion,” Washington Post writer Joel Achenbach marveled at the notable size of actors’ heads.

“Why are so many male movie stars kind of short, with big heads?” Achenbach wonders, pointing to stars like Tom Cruise and Robert DeNiro. “This is a Hollywood tradition. Ever since the silent film era, actors have had small bodies with large craniums.”

Achenbach explains there are several reasons why this could be, though most have to do with how actors’ bodies/heads appear on camera. Essentially, big heads fill screens better than little heads.

An interesting find among the research on the topic of male head expansion is the aforementioned Duke University research, which found that face structure changes were actually more dramatic in women. Since male hairlines/faces may be harder to disguise with hairpieces or makeup than female stars’, it’s possible we may just be noticing male actors’ heads more.

Finally, it’s important to remember that all of our heads may grow as we age — and that’s OK. Just tell people it means you’re smarter than you used to be. Happy aging!