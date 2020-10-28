Doctor writes children’s book to bring awareness to families dealing with childhood allergies

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WCBD) – A Savannah doctor has written a children’s book that explores how families cope with childhood allergies.

Studies show that 1 in every 13 children have food allergies.

The book, “My Pineapple Eyes,” shows how a family figures out what caused their child’s allergic reactions.

“If you give your child a certain food and they have certain reactions to it, either they break out in hives or they start swelling, then immediately you can give them some Benadryl or something, but you need to call your doctor and get them in as soon as possible,” said Dr. Chiquetta Thompson.

The first allergic reaction can be scary for both the children and parents, but it is best to be sure to handle it properly.

Dr. Chiquetta Thompson says African Americans are nearly three times more likely to have food allergies than other ethnicities.

“My Pineapple Eyes,” is available for purchase both hard copy and e-copy.