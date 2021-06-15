Dog Bite Awareness Week – Tips to keep your dog and mail carrier safe

WASHINGTON – MAY 13: Letter carriers from the Friendship Post Office show the places where they have been bitten by dogs while delivering mail May 13, 2004 in Washington, DC. This week is dog bite prevention week, an effort to raise awareness for responsible pet ownership. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is bringing awareness to dog attacks on mail carriers this month.

With more than 5,800 dog bites last year, USPS recognizes June 12 through June 18 as Dog Bite Awareness Week.

Houston ranked as the leading city with dog attacks on USPS mail carriers last year.

People may be surprised when their dog bites or attacks someone. When a dog attacks a mail carrier, the owner could face heavy consequences.

With the summer weather coming along, more families tend to spend time outside, but their dogs are also outside protected their homes.

“Dogs are instinctive animals that may act to protect their turf and that why’s it’s important to inform the public about this campaign,” said Jamie Seavello, USPS Acting Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager.

Here are some helpful tips in keeping both families and mail carriers safe (provided by USPS):

Door Delivery: If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured. Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing the mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

Electronic Fencing: Carriers may assume, when they see no physical fence around a property, the property is animal-free. This can be a dangerous mistake. Postal Service officials request that you keep your dog restrained or inside when the mail is delivered. Although the electronic fence may keep your dog from wandering, it does not protect your Postal Service carrier, who must enter your property to deliver the mail. Even homes with curbside mailboxes may have oversize packages or signature-needed items that require the carrier to approach a doorstep and cross the boundaries of the electronic fence. This poses a serious risk to carrier safety.

Dog in Yard: Make sure your dog is properly restrained on a leash away from where your mail carrier is delivering the mail. Mail delivery service can be interrupted at an address or neighborhood the carrier deems unsafe because of an unrestrained dog. When service is interrupted at an address or neighborhood, all parties involved will have to pick mail up at their local Post Office. Service will be restored once assurance has been given that the animal will be confined during regular delivery hours.

Tracking: Dog owners who have access to postal features, such as Informed Delivery notifications (informeddelivery.usps.com) for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use this as a way to gauge when the carrier is on their way and to ensure dogs are properly restrained. Expecting a postal package delivery on Sunday? Postal Service officials urge dog owners to restrain their animals on Sundays as well, as more residences are receiving deliveries throughout the weekend.

USPS urges the public to use the hashtag #dogbiteawareness to spread the news of the campaign.