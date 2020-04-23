Dog bites triple after stay-at-home order goes into effect in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver officials say they have seen a spike in reports of dog bites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Animal Protection registered 141 bites in March 2020, compared to just 47 during the same month last year. It’s a 200% increase as more pet owners stay home and have closer contact with pets.

The number of bites leveled off in April however, with just 10 bites reported as of April 22, compared to the 21 reported one year ago.

Pets must be quarantined for 10 days after a bite. After that, each bite case is handled differently depending on the pet, breed, and nature of the incident.