Dollar General asks customers to dedicate hour to senior citizen shopping

GOODLETTSVILLE, T.N. (WCBD) – Dollar General is asking customers to allot the first hour of operation to senior citizens.

Since seniors are one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19, the store wants to “provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”

Additionally, stores will be closing an hour early each day to “allow employees to clean and restock shelves” according to a press release.

CEO Todd Vasos released the following statement:

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices. During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”