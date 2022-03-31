KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is sharing her support for those fighting the wildfires in Wears Valley and Sevier County.

On Thursday, Parton tweeted, “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire.”

The fire has burned at least 3,700 acres and at least 500 people have been evacuated. The fire is still burning, with 30 percent contained. More evacuations were ordered late Thursday, more than 24 hours after the fire broke out on Hatcher Mountain in Wears Valley.

Parton also wrote, “I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them. During this time, I’ve also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there.”

Pigeon Forge leaders said Thursday at a press conference that firefighters had kept the flames from entering the city limits.

To find out ways to help those impacted, click here.