(WJHL) — Country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton announced Monday on Instagram that she is partnering with Taco Bell to create a musical centered around the restaurant’s popular menu item The Mexican Pizza.

In the post, Parton shows a copy of a “Personal and Confidential” document along with Taco Bell branding. The title on the cover reads Victor Kunda’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” presented by Live Mas Productions.

The musical was written by Hannah Friedman, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, according to the pictured document.

The supposed script for the musical is “based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind,” according to its cover page. At the bottom of the page are the words “Care of Dolly Parton.”

Parton gave few details in the caption of the post, simply stating “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner.”

A post on Taco Bell’s Instagram says the musical will premiere live on the app TikTok on May 26. That post featured a photo of a playbill with the menu item next to it. The chain also tweeted saying the musical was “really happening.”

In a TikTok posted by Taco Bell Monday, the company again confirmed that the musical would be premiering on the app in May.

In April 2022, Taco Bell announced that the menu item would be returning for good starting May 19 after it was removed from menus in September 2020.