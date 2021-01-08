Donald Trump will not attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan 20

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WCBD/AP) – In a tweet on Friday, President Donald Trump says he will not attend the Inauguration of Joe Biden.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” President Trump said.

It comes after the president claimed foul during the election, launching several lawsuits against key states calling for investigation into election irregularities, and refused to concede to Biden in the several weeks following.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.