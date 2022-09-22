DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan.

Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned.

Executive Pastor Charles Uptain says the church will respect the wishes of the commission and does not have plans to go back for an appeal at this time.

The church wants to be a good neighbor to those around. We are sure God has a plan for who will buy it. Charles Uptain

Calvary’s property is still for sale in the current R1 zone.

The rezoning would have allowed more homes to be built on the property than originally permitted.

The church’s original plan was to sell the property to a developer, but some locals objected to the rezoning.

Mayor Mark Saliba, a real estate developer, would have been the deciding vote in the matter but chose to recuse himself to avoid an appearance of impropriety. The vote died on a 3-3 commission tie.