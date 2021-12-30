FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. U.S. health officials said Sunday, Dec. 5 that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden’s chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusion’s about omicron’s severity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Anthony Fauci joins “Morning in America” on Thursday to discuss the country’s plan for mitigating the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 and to answer your questions live.

Fauci will talk about the new guidelines around COVID-19, strategies around vaccinations, and a timeline for when rules around the pandemic may end. He will join Adrienne Bankert at 7 a.m. ET.

The one-on-one with the nation’s top infectious disease expert comes as new cases of COVID-19 have soared to the highest levels on record. There are now more than 265,000 cases per day on average in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently outlined new COVID-19 guidelines that recommend a five-day isolation period for those infected with COVID-19. Under the new rules, all Americans who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate themselves for five days and wear a mask for another five, even among family at home. Boosted Americans who are close contacts of a confirmed case do not need to isolate, provided they’re wearing masks for 10 days after they were exposed.

Fauci has suggested smaller gatherings ahead of New Year’s Eve to avoid the spread of the virus.

“If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that,” he said.

Earlier this week he suggested the administration should consider requiring people on domestic flights to be vaccinated. Though he clarified it would only happen if things get “dramatically” worse, he said it’s “on the table” alongside several other mitigations.

