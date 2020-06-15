Drive-Thru Drama: Wrong sauce sends Sonic customer into destructive rage

(KFOR/NBC News) Oklahoma police have identified the two suspects who are believed to be responsible for a disturbance at a Sonic Drive-In in Del City that resulted in a glass door being shattered.

Police say the incident started over the wrong sauce on an order of Sonic chicken tenders. The driver handed her food back to the Del City Sonic employee and pointed to the receipt after an exchange of words.

“They were upset over their order,” said Maj. Mike Arterbury with the Del City Police Department. “They could just call the corporate office and go about it that way, which would be the more civil way.”

The store eventually refused the couple’s order. Security footage shows a manager tossing cash out of the drive-thru window and into their car.

