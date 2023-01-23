MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to help Bass’ family with funeral expenses.

“Pat was a good guy you know, it’s just unfortunate. I can’t imagine what his wife’s going through right now, I really can’t, but all I say is, you know, keep them in our prayers. We’re trying to cover some or all of the funeral expenses if we can raise the money.”

Bruce Givens, cousin of the late Pat Bass, said that this fundraiser and the community support has meant so much to the family during this time.

“It means a whole lot that people would come out and donate to help his family, and I think this would be really pleasing to Pat that we tried to help his family.”

If you missed the fundraiser but would like to donate, you can visit any branch of Homeland Bank and donate to the memorial fund that is set up for Pat.