Driver dies in the hospital after rollover crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver has passed away in the hospital from their injuries following a rollover crash early Tuesday morning, according to SC State Highway Patrol.

The serious accident happened just after midnight Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, on NC-49 near California Road, approximately 2.3 miles west of York, troopers said.

Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet pickup, who was seatbelted, was traveling west on NC-49, when they went off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and utility pole before overturning.

The driver was entrapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by mechanical means, troopers said. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment before passing away from their injuries Wednesday.