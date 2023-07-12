PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — The driver of the Tesla that dragged a Philadelphia Police officer on Monday turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector confirmed that 20-year-old Eddy Brito-Almonte of Feltonville turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening.

Almonte was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and fleeing police following the incident on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Charles St. near Cheltenham in Wissinoming.

Eddy Brito-Almonte

The unnamed highway patrol officer and his partner were conducting a routine traffic stop when they noticed a gun on the floor of the Tesla.

When the officer reached for the gun, surveillance video shows the car suddenly being put into reverse and dragging the officer more than 200 feet through the street.

About 30 minutes later, surveillance footage caught Almonte parking the car on 7th Street in North Philadelphia. After checking the car for damage, he runs off and abandons the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Almonte on Tuesday afternoon. Police were able to zero in on Almonte because he had given his drivers license to the officers before fleeing the scene.

Police say Almonte, who is being held and awaiting arraignment, had no prior outstanding warrants, and he did not have a license to carry a gun.

The officer avoided major injuries. He was treated for scrapes and bruises and had pain in his ribs and legs following the incident. He has since been released from the hospital.