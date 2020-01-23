Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump in Baldwin County

UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Mayors focus on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference
- Senators react to case presented so far in impeachment trial
- Senators struggling with major issue during Trump impeachment trial — their attention spans
- Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals rejects James Island Bus Lot proposal
- At DC summit, Illinois mayors seek road solutions