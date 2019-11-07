Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia

Wheeling W.VA. (Wheeling)- Wheeling Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in the 100 block of Warwood Avenue/ WV State Route 2.

LIVE: Police confirm fatal pedestrian accident linked to Warwood investigation Posted by WTRF 7News on Thursday, November 7, 2019

At 6:36 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, but when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.

Further investigation led police investigators to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and are working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim. The incident is still under investigation.