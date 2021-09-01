Drivers block tracks of Charlotte’s new Gold Line in less than 48 hours of being open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In less than 48 hours of being open, drivers are blocking tracks of Charlotte’s new Gold Line in uptown Charlotte.

FOX 46 witnessed several drivers put their hazard lights on and walked away from their vehicle. At least two cars forced streetcar operators to come to a complete stop and slam on the horn.

“Has it been something that you ever thought about before?” FOX 46’s Taylor Young asked one driver who parked on the tracks.

“No, I didn’t,” he said.

“I see it, and then I see officers walking towards the car and they jump back in and take off,” customer of Halal Food Cart Reco said. “I was in the car, I stopped, I got out and he wouldn’t’ serve me. I’ve seen the sign, so from there on, I stopped doing it. I see a lot of cops over here, so it is easily enforced. It’s not worth the trouble.”

Unlike other forms of public transportation in Charlotte, street cars operate on the same roadway as drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

“Trains always win in bad situations and so we want people to pay attention, be cognoscente of the vehicle that you are sharing the roadway with. The beeps and horns on the vehicle are there to protect you,” John Lewis said.

The Charlotte Area Transit System says there are at least five hot spots where motorists are known to park on tracks. The majority of them are located on West Trade Street.