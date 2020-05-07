Live Now
Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed

by: Chris Best

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 17 homes have been damaged, 13 of them destroyed in the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County. WKRG News 5 crews were allowed to survey the devastation alongside emergency crews. You can see a gallery of the damage below and the raw video of the survey above.

