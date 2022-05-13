WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police executed a search warrant and arrested a drug dealer on Wednesday in connection to the fatal overdose of a 14-year-old boy on April 26 in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police arrested 21-year-old Latae’veion Naveiour Woods at his house on Palm Rd in Woodbridge on May 11 after an extensive investigation that began following the 14-year-old’s death.

On April 26 around 10 a.m., officers responded to a home in Woodbridge to investigate a fatal overdose. The investigation showed a 14-year-old boy was suspected of ingesting a counterfeit Percocet and became unconscious. Life-saving efforts were administered, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

With help from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) lab, the pills were confirmed to contain the illicit drug fentanyl.

The fatal overdose of the boy happened less than 48 hours after the death of another teen. Thus police and the DEA issued a community warning concerning the pills which were preliminary believed to be the cause of death for both teens, according to PWC PD.

During the investigation, police alongside the DEA and FBI identified a suspect distributor operating in the Woodbridge area.

On May 11, all forces executed a search warrant at Woods’ home on Palm Rd. in Woodbridge. Local authorities found Woods, identified as the accused, and took him into custody without incident.

Police recovered a small quantity of suspected fentanyl pressed counterfeit Percocet pills, marijuana, two firearms and items consistent with narcotics distribution.

The investigation revealed Woods sold the 14-year-old victim the illicit narcotics containing fentanyl.

At this time, the investigation cannot be connected to the death of a 15-year-old Woodbridge teen which happened on April 24. The investigation into that teen’s death continues.