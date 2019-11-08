Drunken man placed in jail with his vacuum

by: Bill Shannon

LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a man struggling to walk down the Clearfield Shawville Highway with a vacuum cleaner on Thursday, November 7.

Jason Schmoke, 38, was seen walking the white fog line of the highway, in and out of traffic, struggling with a large box containing his Bissell vacuum cleaner.

Police identified Schmoke and found that he had a warrant for unpaid fines. They report Schmoke was also drinking alcohol while on probation with a no-alcohol clause.

Charges have been filed for public drunkenness. Schmoke was reportedly taken to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed with his vacuum.

