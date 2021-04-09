Duke seniors allowed to bring 2 guests to graduation ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Graduating seniors at Duke will now be allowed to bring up to two guests when the University hosts its commencement ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The in-person commencement ceremony is slated to take place on May 2 from 9-11 a.m.

Duke University President Vincent Price announced the news in a Thursday memo to the school.

Duke has been lifting gradually lifting restrictions for its commencement ceremony, saying on March 31 that all remote undergraduate seniors and undergraduates who completed the requirements for their studies in the fall or winter of 2020 were allowed to return for the in-person commencement ceremony.

According to Price, guests must be ticketed. Ticket information is expected to be released in the coming days. The school says you can find out more information about commencement here.

Duke will require all attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing measures. All students and guests will be expected to observe health guidelines. Access to campus will be limited to the official commencement exercises or any required interaction with student health.

Price says the school is also encouraging students to get vaccinated prior to the event.

“All Duke students are eligible to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on campus, and even those who are only able to get the first dose of a two-shot vaccine will significantly lower the risk to themselves and those around them,” Price said.